Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

March 21, 2024

The party in Baldur's Gate 3 overlooking a mountain.
Image via Larian Studios.

  • Larian CEO Sven Wincke firmly stated that Baldur's Gate 3 is fully over, and the company's moving on to its own thing.

Baldur's Gate 3 is fully done, says Larian, and no DLC or sequel are in the works.

At GDC 2024, CEO Swen Vincke broke the news during his panel on the fantasy-RPG and the process of its development. "We're not going to make new expansions, which everyone is expecting us to do," he stated. "We're not going to make Baldur's Gate 4...we're going to move on."

He said it at GDC, of all places, because the studio's been "bombarded" with questions about continuing the hit title. Its next project is going to be "something new," which he was naturally secretive about.

Baldur's Gate 3's massive success

Since its August 2023 launch, Baldur's Gate 3 has been a critical and commercial darling. Its success has been noted multiple times, to the point Hasbro realized that players want great Dungeons & Dragons video games going forward.

Likening Baldur's Gate 3 to a dog named "Gustav," he said it was time to bid farewell to that dog and adopt a new one. "Gustav is his own thing, but hopefully he and [the new project] will be able to get along pretty well."

Given Larian's previous experience with franchises, you'd think it had one more Baldur's game in it. But Wincke reminded the audience the property belonged to Wizards of the Coast, and it was free to continue the franchise at any point with another developer.

While Larian has closed the door on Baldur's Gate, it's been more than happy to reveal other development secrets this week, such as the importance of not showing hole.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

