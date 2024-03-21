Larian has done it again. The Belgian studio dominated proceedings at the annual Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCAs), with Baldur's Gate 3 taking home four awards on the night including the coveted Game of the Year statue.

The studio also nabbed the Best Narrative, Best Design, and the Audience Award for its work on the acclaimed dice-rolling RPG.

Other notable winners included Visai Games, which was honored in the Best Debut and Social Impact categories for its work on Venba.

Alan Wake 2 developer Remedy Entertainment took home the prize for Best Visual Art, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom grabbed the Innovation Award and Best Technology prize.

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement award was bestowed upon Japanese composer and pianist Yoko Shimomura. An icon of the video game industry, Shimomura has lent her talents to numerous franchises including Super Mario RPG, Kingdom Hearts, and Final Fantasy.

You can find a full rundown of the GDCA 2024 award winners below.

GDCA 2024 Winners