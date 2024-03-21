Sponsored By

Read More from GDC 2024 | Keep up with the latest game industry event coverage from GDC 2024, including news, talks, interviews, and more from the Game Developer team.

Nat 20.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

March 21, 2024

1 Min Read
Heroes stand victorious in Baldur's Gate 3
Image via Larian

Larian has done it again. The Belgian studio dominated proceedings at the annual Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCAs), with Baldur's Gate 3 taking home four awards on the night including the coveted Game of the Year statue.

The studio also nabbed the Best Narrative, Best Design, and the Audience Award for its work on the acclaimed dice-rolling RPG.

Other notable winners included Visai Games, which was honored in the Best Debut and Social Impact categories for its work on Venba.

Alan Wake 2 developer Remedy Entertainment took home the prize for Best Visual Art, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom grabbed the Innovation Award and Best Technology prize.

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement award was bestowed upon Japanese composer and pianist Yoko Shimomura. An icon of the video game industry, Shimomura has lent her talents to numerous franchises including Super Mario RPG, Kingdom Hearts, and Final Fantasy.

You can find a full rundown of the GDCA 2024 award winners below.

GDCA 2024 Winners

  • Best Debut: Venba (Visai Games)

  • Best Visual Art: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)

  • Best Audio: Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

  • Best Narrative: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

  • Social Impact Award:Venba (Visai Games)

  • Innovation Award: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) 

  • Best Technology: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

  • Best Design: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) 

  • Audience Award: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

  • Game of the Year: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

  • Ambassador Award: Fawzi Mesmar

  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Yoko Shimomura

Read more about:

GDC 2024Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Characters from the family in Venba
Design
Venba wins Grand Prize at the 2024 Independent Games Festival AwardsVenba wins Grand Prize at the 2024 Independent Games Festival Awards
byBeth Elderkin
Mar 21, 2024
3 Min Read
Characters from Kitfox's roster of games
Business
Kitfox co-founder says four-day weeks are 'unmatchable' when retaining employeesKitfox co-founder says four-day weeks are 'unmatchable' when retaining employees
byChris Kerr
Mar 20, 2024
3 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

GD @ GDC 2024

Characters from the family in Venba
Design
Venba wins Grand Prize at the 2024 Independent Games Festival AwardsVenba wins Grand Prize at the 2024 Independent Games Festival Awards
byBeth Elderkin
Mar 21, 2024
3 Min Read
Characters from Kitfox's roster of games
Business
Kitfox co-founder says four-day weeks are 'unmatchable' when retaining employeesKitfox co-founder says four-day weeks are 'unmatchable' when retaining employees
byChris Kerr
Mar 20, 2024
3 Min Read
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Trending

Characters from the family in Venba
Design
Venba wins Grand Prize at the 2024 Independent Games Festival AwardsVenba wins Grand Prize at the 2024 Independent Games Festival Awards
byBeth Elderkin
Mar 21, 2024
3 Min Read
Characters from Kitfox's roster of games
Business
Kitfox co-founder says four-day weeks are 'unmatchable' when retaining employeesKitfox co-founder says four-day weeks are 'unmatchable' when retaining employees
byChris Kerr
Mar 20, 2024
3 Min Read
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan
Mar 20, 2024
4 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
How to build a narrative in a PvP game: without a narrative designer on the team
How to build a narrative in a PvP game: without a narrative designer on the team

Mar 14, 2024

Business
Our Industry Needs a Change
Featured Blog | Our Industry Needs a Change

Mar 13, 2024

Design
The Upside of Using Culture and Personal Stories as Game Pillars
The Upside of Using Culture and Personal Stories as Game Pillars

Mar 13, 2024