Konami praises mobile titles as sales rise in video game division

Mobile titles and new releases boosted sales within Konami's digital entertainment segment.

As reported in the company's financials for the six months ended September 30, 2021, net sales in the division rose by 11.7 percent year-on-year to 98.6 billion yen ($873.4 million), while business profit increased by 15.5 percent to 35.8 billion yen ($317.1 million).

Konami indicated the "strong performance" of mobile titles like Professional Baseball Spirits and eFootball Winning Eleven 2021, the latter of which has topped 450 million downloads worldwide, helped drive that upswing.

The Japanese company also pointed to the release of titles like eBaseball Professional Baseball Spirits 2021 Grand Slam and Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! on the Switch as contributing factors, and praised the continued performance of Super Bomberman R Online, which has now topped 3 million downloads globally.

As for its hit-and-miss attempts to rebrand and relaunch Pro Evolution Soccer as eFootball 2022, Konami said the delayed free-to-play soccer sim -- which is currently available in an early access demo format -- is "being enjoyed by a wide range of players."