informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with cut-off articles and incorrect URLs. Click here to report an issue.
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
News

Konami praises mobile titles as sales rise in video game division

Konami praised the "strong performance" of mobile titles like Professional Baseball Spirits and eFootball Winning Eleven 2021.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 09, 2021

Mobile titles and new releases boosted sales within Konami's digital entertainment segment.

As reported in the company's financials for the six months ended September 30, 2021, net sales in the division rose by 11.7 percent year-on-year to 98.6 billion yen ($873.4 million), while business profit increased by 15.5 percent to 35.8 billion yen ($317.1 million).

Konami indicated the "strong performance" of mobile titles like Professional Baseball Spirits and eFootball Winning Eleven 2021, the latter of which has topped 450 million downloads worldwide, helped drive that upswing.

The Japanese company also pointed to the release of titles like eBaseball Professional Baseball Spirits 2021 Grand Slam and Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! on the Switch as contributing factors, and praised the continued performance of Super Bomberman R Online, which has now topped 3 million downloads globally.

As for its hit-and-miss attempts to rebrand and relaunch Pro Evolution Soccer as eFootball 2022, Konami said the delayed free-to-play soccer sim -- which is currently available in an early access demo format -- is "being enjoyed by a wide range of players."

Screenshot_2021-11-09_at_14.08.42.png

Latest Jobs

Infinity Ward

Woodland Hills, California
11.3.21
Sr. Multiplayer Design Scripter/Programmer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
11.3.21
Jr. Programmer

4A Games

Malta
11.3.21
Lead Game Systems Designer New IP

XSEED

Torrance, California
11.3.21
Head of Marketing
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more