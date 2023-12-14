Sponsored By

Kojima Productions working on Death Stranding movie with indie powerhouse A24Kojima Productions and A24 partner for Death Stranding movie

Game director Hideo Kojima is hoping the movie adaptation will birth the "Death Stranding universe."

Chris Kerr

December 14, 2023

The A24 logo overlaid on a screenshot of Death Stranding
Image via A24 // Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions has partnered with independent movie production company A24 to adapt Death Stranding

The two intend to turn Kojima Productions' debut title into a live-action feature film. A press release announcing the move states the flick will "delve into the mysteries surrounding the apocalyptic event called the 'Death Stranding,' which blurred the lines between life and death, and brought forth nightmarish creatures into a world on the brink of collapse."

Death Stranding game director and designer Hideo Kojima is known for attempting to blur the lines between video games and movies, with many of his projects casting well-known actors and including lengthy cinematic cutscenes.

Kojima said A24's production slate, which includes acclaimed movies like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Uncut Gems, and Past Lives, has often inspired his own work.

"Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last 8 years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together. There are a lot of 'game adaptation films' out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game," he added in a blog post.

"The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born."

Given the movie isn't being pitched as a direct adaptation, it'll be interesting to see if the game's cast–which includes Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley–returns in some form.

Last year, Kojima Productions outlined plans to adapt Death Stranding into a movie in tandem with Hammerstone Studios. That partnership wasn't mentioned in today's announcement, making it unclear whether the two are still working together.

As Kojima himself stated, a number of major game studios are attempting to adapt their franchises for other mediums as part of a burgeoning 'transmedia' push. This year, Sony debuted its TV adaptation of The Last of Us and Nintendo brought its iconic mascot to the silver screen with The Super Mario Bros. Movie–with both driving consumers towards their video game counterparts.

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

