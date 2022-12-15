Kojima Productions is making Death Stranding into a feature film

Kojima Productions' Death Stranding is the next video game on the docket to receive a film adaptation, reports Deadline. The developer and its director Hideo Kojima are partnering with production company Hammerstone Studios (run by Alex Lebovici, executive producer on 20 Century Studios' Barbarian) to develop and produce the film.

For Kojima, an avid lover of film that very much shows in his games, it brings his career full circle. In 2019, he even outright said that making movies would be an eventual goal for Kojima Productions. "If a person can do one thing well, then they should be able to do anything well," he said at the time.

In a statement provided to Deadline, Kojima wrote that the film "is a pivotal moment for the franchise, and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing Death Stranding to the big screen.” Notably, Kojima himself isn't attached to direct or even write the film.

This news comes following his first reveal of Death Stranding 2 at the Game Awards last week, which features returning Hollywood actors Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and newcomer Elle Fanning.

According to Deadline, Death Stranding's movie won't be a straight adaptation of the 2019 game, but introduce "new elements and characters" within the sci-fi horror universe.

Lebovici added that the film would be "an authentic 'Hideo Kojima' production. [...] Unlike other big budget tentpole video game adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded. Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom."



Death Stranding has been incredibly popular since its original release. Its PC version became a huge earner for publisher 505 Games in 2021.

This also marks the second game of Kojima's that's set to receive a film adaptation. In 2020, it was reported that Oscar Isaac would play Solid Snake in a movie for Metal Gear Solid (Kojima's previous franchise at Konami) to be directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts.