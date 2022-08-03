Kirby and the Forgotten Land has sold 4.53 million copies since it launched on March 25, 2022, to deliver the highest sell-through of any title in the franchise to date.

Those numbers come from Nintendo's latest fiscal report, where the company revealed the title sold 1.88 million units during the last quarter alone.

"Kirby and the Forgotten Land, released on March 25, saw global cumulative sell-through in its first 15 weeks of over 4 million units," wrote the company. "This marks the highest sell-through of any entry to date in the Kirby series, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in April of this year."

A graph included in the report (pictured below) shows Kirby and the Forgotten Land has significantly outpaced previous entries in the series including Kirby Star Allies and Kirby Triple Deluxe, already topping the lifetime sales totals of both titles.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land has sold 2.65 million copies worldwide by the end of March, and it seems like Nintendo wants to capitalize on the franchise's resurgence by launching a new all-downloadable title called Kirby's Dream Buffet later this year.

Dream Buffet, which was announced out-of-the-blue last month, looks to be a riff on the Fall Guys formula and lets players bomb around food-themed assault courses in a bid to become the chonkiest Kirby of them all.

It's worth noting that Kirby and the Forgotten Land also managed to drum up lots of interest ahead of launch by introducing players to new mechanics including Mouthful Mode. It also represented a notable shift for the series, marking Kirby's proper 3D platforming debut.