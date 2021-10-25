informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with cut-off articles and incorrect URLs. Click here to report an issue.
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
News

Kena: Bridge of Spirits recoups production costs after one month

Ember Lab founders have been "pleasantly surprised" by initial sales figures.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 25, 2021

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has recouped its production costs after a month, according to developer Ember Lab.

During a recent interview with Bloomberg, Ember Lab founders (and siblings) Mike and Josh Grier said the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC title has recouped its "initial costs."

Offering a bit more context, the pair explained they've been "pleasantly surprised" with sales to-date and that Sony, which partnered with the studio for console exclusivity, is also happy.

Kena's success has allowed Ember Lab to commit to full-time game development, and the company intends to follow up on the title with another narrative-driven adventure.

Latest Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
08.27.21
Combat Designer

Xbox Graphics

Redmond, Washington
08.27.21
Senior Software Engineer: GPU Compilers

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
08.27.21
Systems Designer

Deep Silver Volition

Champaign, Illinois
08.27.21
Senior Environment Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more