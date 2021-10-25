Kena: Bridge of Spirits recoups production costs after one month

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has recouped its production costs after a month, according to developer Ember Lab.

During a recent interview with Bloomberg, Ember Lab founders (and siblings) Mike and Josh Grier said the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC title has recouped its "initial costs."

Offering a bit more context, the pair explained they've been "pleasantly surprised" with sales to-date and that Sony, which partnered with the studio for console exclusivity, is also happy.

Kena's success has allowed Ember Lab to commit to full-time game development, and the company intends to follow up on the title with another narrative-driven adventure.