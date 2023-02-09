Ubisoft Montreal's creative director Jean Guesdon has departed the company after a 17-year tenure. On LinkedIn, he posted a short farewell to the Assassin's Creed Origins developer.

"I can't express how much I owe to this unique company," he wrote. "So many people met, so many skills learned and so many projects shipped. [...] Thank you Ubi, very very much!"

Guesdon first joined Ubisoft Montreal in 2005 as a production coordinator on what would eventually become the original Assassin's Creed game. From there, he became a lifer for Ubisoft's stealth-action series, and contributed to the development of several games, including Assassin's Creed II and Assassin's Creed III.

For those two sequels, and Assassin's Creed Brotherhood and Assassin's Creed Revelations, he also served as content head for the franchise, helping to establish the narrative across the larger series.

Beginning with 2013's Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, Guesdon served as creative director for the developer. His tenure with the series ended with the aforementioned Assassin's Creed Origins, and he had no involvement either 2014's Assassin's Creed Unity or 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Per his LinkedIn, his final project at Ubisoft Montreal is a currently unannounced title. He's been involved with that project since spring 2018, and it's slated for current generation consoles.