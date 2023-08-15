Jagex pauses Runescape character linking over security fears

Jagex is no longer allowing players to link their Runescape characters with Steam or Amazon over security concerns.

In a blog post, the developer said it has been "made aware of an issue that allowed players' characters to be targeted via Steam and Amazon account linking through malicious links shared on social media."

The issue apparently occurs at the Runescape character level and is not related to Jagex Accounts.

Still, the company is clearly concerned by the problem and has now temporarily disabled character linking as a "precautionary measure."

"Whilst we don’t have any evidence to suggest this has impacted a large number of players, the team are currently working to identify any accounts that have been impacted by this," wrote Jagex.

"We intend to reach out to individuals directly, meaning you should not need to contact us. We are also exploring the options available to us to return any items that may have been lost because of this."

The studio states it will re-enable character linking once it's confident "appropriate mitigation steps" have been put in place to protect players.

Runescape characters that are currently linked to Steam will remain accessible. It's unclear if that's the case for those using Prime Gaming.

"We are taking this issue very seriously and hope to have more information to share with you soon," continued the studio. "We will continue to update this page with further information as we continue our investigations."