informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with cut-off articles and incorrect URLs. Click here to report an issue.
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
News

Co-op adventure It Takes Two has sold over 3 million copies

"You've all helped send a clear message - co-op adventures are here to stay."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 13, 2021

Hazelight Studios' co-op adventure It Takes Two sold 3 million units in just over six months.

Breaking the news on Twitter, Hazelight said the milestone is a ringing endorsement of co-op experiences. 

"The thought of so many people enjoying our game is humbling and heartwarming. You’ve all helped send a clear message - co-op adventures are here to stay," wrote the Swedish studio.

The title launched on March 26, 2021, for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S, and managed to eclipse 1 million sales in its first month on shelves. It then went on to hit the 2 million mark in under three months.

Latest Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
08.27.21
Combat Designer

Xbox Graphics

Redmond, Washington
08.27.21
Senior Software Engineer: GPU Compilers

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
08.27.21
Systems Designer

Deep Silver Volition

Champaign, Illinois
08.27.21
Senior Environment Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more