Co-op adventure It Takes Two has sold over 3 million copies

Hazelight Studios' co-op adventure It Takes Two sold 3 million units in just over six months.

Breaking the news on Twitter, Hazelight said the milestone is a ringing endorsement of co-op experiences.

"The thought of so many people enjoying our game is humbling and heartwarming. You’ve all helped send a clear message - co-op adventures are here to stay," wrote the Swedish studio.

The title launched on March 26, 2021, for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S, and managed to eclipse 1 million sales in its first month on shelves. It then went on to hit the 2 million mark in under three months.