Iron Galaxy co-CEO Adam Boyes to exit after 8-year stint

Adam Boyes, the longtime co-CEO of Iron Galaxy, announced his leave from the Rumbleverse studio. Per the developer's website, he'll still be at the developer until the end of the year, after which Chelsea Blasko will take the reigns as its sole CEO.

Boyes joined Iron Galaxy in 2016 after previous stints at Starbreeze, PlayStation, and Capcom. He noted he stayed "twice as long" here than his earlier jobs, which speaks to "[Iron Galaxy's special culture and the outstanding people who work here."

"I want to offer my sincerest thanks to the people who welcomed me to lead this company with them," he continued. "Dave Lang, thank you for trusting me to push the boundaries of what Iron Galaxy could accomplish. Chelsea, thank you for teaching me so much about building a strong culture."

As far as next steps are concerned, Boyes was cryptic, though he acknowledged the industry "suffering" in recent years. His new aim is to "find ways to help people who make games solve their biggest problems."

In 2017, following his appointment as Iron Galaxy's co-head, Boyes talked about the risks and rewards of finding funding for game projects. Financing is one of the industry's biggest issues, and may indicate his next moves within the industry.

"Iron Galaxy is the best place I have ever worked," he concluded. "Our industry needs help more than ever before. You haven’t heard the last from me, and neither has IG."