Iron Galaxy co-CEO Adam Boyes to exit after 8-year stint

Boyes was vague about what he'll do after leaving Iron Galaxy, but indicated he wanted to help tackle some of the game industry's 'biggest problems.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 16, 2024

1 Min Read
Headshot of Iron Galaxy's co-CEO Adam Boyes.
Image via Iron Galaxy.

Adam Boyes, the longtime co-CEO of Iron Galaxy, announced his leave from the Rumbleverse studio. Per the developer's website, he'll still be at the developer until the end of the year, after which Chelsea Blasko will take the reigns as its sole CEO.

Boyes joined Iron Galaxy in 2016 after previous stints at Starbreeze, PlayStation, and Capcom. He noted he stayed "twice as long" here than his earlier jobs, which speaks to "[Iron Galaxy's special culture and the outstanding people who work here."

"I want to offer my sincerest thanks to the people who welcomed me to lead this company with them," he continued. "Dave Lang, thank you for trusting me to push the boundaries of what Iron Galaxy could accomplish. Chelsea, thank you for teaching me so much about building a strong culture."

As far as next steps are concerned, Boyes was cryptic, though he acknowledged the industry "suffering" in recent years. His new aim is to "find ways to help people who make games solve their biggest problems."

In 2017, following his appointment as Iron Galaxy's co-head, Boyes talked about the risks and rewards of finding funding for game projects. Financing is one of the industry's biggest issues, and may indicate his next moves within the industry.

"Iron Galaxy is the best place I have ever worked," he concluded. "Our industry needs help more than ever before. You haven’t heard the last from me, and neither has IG."

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
