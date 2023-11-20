informa
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Indie horror Lethal Company tops 100,000 concurrent users on Steam

The early access release briefly passed Team Fortress 2, Rust, and War Thunder on the Steam most played chart.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 20, 2023
A player exploring a spooky moon in Lethal Company
Image via Steam

Lethal Company topped 100,000 concurrent users on Steam over the weekend, briefly passing heavy hitters like Team Fortress 2, Rust, and War Thunder on the Steam most played chart.

That's according to the latest estimates from SteamDB and a tweet from developer Zeekerss, which indicate the game hit an all-time peak of over 115,000 users within the last 24 hours.

Lethal Company is a co-op horror title that requires players to work together to scavenge materials from abandoned moons in service of a profit-hungry corporation.

The indie release made its Steam Early Access debut on October 23, 2023, and has evidently found a substantial audience in the weeks since.

"While I was asleep Lethal Company passed 100,000 concurrent players. Unbelievable, thank you for playing. Releasing updates for this game will be very fun," wrote developer Zeekerss on X, formerly Twitter, confirming the news.

As it stands, PUBG: Battlegrounds holds the Steam concurrent player record with an all-time peak of over 3.2 million users.

The battle royale shooter is flanked by Counter-Strike 2, which sits in a distant second place with an all-time peak of 1.8 million players. Lost Ark, Dota 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 complete the rest of the top five, according to SteamDB.

PC

Latest Jobs

Miami University

Oxford, OH, USA
11.02.23
Assistant Teaching Professor/Assistant Lecturer

Double Fine Productions

Hybrid, San Francisco CA, USA
10.25.23
Senior Systems Programmer

Sucker Punch Productions

Hybrid (Bellevue, WA, USA)
10.16.23
Senior Technical Combat Designer

Digital Extremes

Remote
11.13.23
Lead AI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more