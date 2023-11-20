Indie horror Lethal Company tops 100,000 concurrent users on Steam

Lethal Company topped 100,000 concurrent users on Steam over the weekend, briefly passing heavy hitters like Team Fortress 2, Rust, and War Thunder on the Steam most played chart.

That's according to the latest estimates from SteamDB and a tweet from developer Zeekerss, which indicate the game hit an all-time peak of over 115,000 users within the last 24 hours.

Lethal Company is a co-op horror title that requires players to work together to scavenge materials from abandoned moons in service of a profit-hungry corporation.

The indie release made its Steam Early Access debut on October 23, 2023, and has evidently found a substantial audience in the weeks since.

"While I was asleep Lethal Company passed 100,000 concurrent players. Unbelievable, thank you for playing. Releasing updates for this game will be very fun," wrote developer Zeekerss on X, formerly Twitter, confirming the news.

As it stands, PUBG: Battlegrounds holds the Steam concurrent player record with an all-time peak of over 3.2 million users.

The battle royale shooter is flanked by Counter-Strike 2, which sits in a distant second place with an all-time peak of 1.8 million players. Lost Ark, Dota 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 complete the rest of the top five, according to SteamDB.