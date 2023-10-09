informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Humble Games will end its monthly games service in November

Humble originally launched its monthly games service in 2015, and used it as a way to highlight PC games from independent developers.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 09, 2023
Logo for Humble Games.

Humble Bundle has suddenly revealed it will be ending its games service. After Tuesday, November 7, the titular subscription will end its offering of monthly games to subscribers. 

"Starting next month on November 7, we’ll be retiring the Humble Games Collection membership perk," the email reads. "We’re regularly evaluating our offerings in light of the ever-evolving landscape of gaming and what matters most to our Choice members."

Like PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass, the Humble Games Collection offers a selection of titles per month to subscribers. The site billed the service as a way for indie games to stand out (particularly on PC), and its axing now leaves a vacuum that may not be so easily filled. 

Originally known as Humble Monthly, it first launched in 2015 and within a handful of years, gained over 400,000 subscribers. 5 percent of proceeds from the subscriptions go to charity.

In 2019, Humble Monthly underwent a slight rebrand to Humble Choice. It also changed its release method: subscribers could now choose which games they'd receive every month, rather than receive a blind box of titles on the first Friday of every month.

The developer further affirmed that previously offered games will be accessible for players to download via the Humble Vault. But the monthly games offering won't be replaced by something of equal or greater value.

Humble concluded its email by stating it'll "continue to focus on curating great games that are yours to own." Game Developer has reached out to Humble regarding the email and its future plans, and will update this story when a comment is provided.

CulturePC

Latest Jobs

University of Colorado Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs, CO, USA
10.4.23
Instructor - Game Design and Development

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
9.14.23
Lead Concept Artist

NYU Game Center

New York, NY, USA
9.28.23
Assistant Arts Professor, Visual Design and Art Direction for Games

Digital Extremes

Remote
9.27.23
Lead AI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more