Humble Games will end its monthly games service in November

Humble Bundle has suddenly revealed it will be ending its games service. After Tuesday, November 7, the titular subscription will end its offering of monthly games to subscribers.

"Starting next month on November 7, we’ll be retiring the Humble Games Collection membership perk," the email reads. "We’re regularly evaluating our offerings in light of the ever-evolving landscape of gaming and what matters most to our Choice members."



Like PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass, the Humble Games Collection offers a selection of titles per month to subscribers. The site billed the service as a way for indie games to stand out (particularly on PC), and its axing now leaves a vacuum that may not be so easily filled.

Originally known as Humble Monthly, it first launched in 2015 and within a handful of years, gained over 400,000 subscribers. 5 percent of proceeds from the subscriptions go to charity.

In 2019, Humble Monthly underwent a slight rebrand to Humble Choice. It also changed its release method: subscribers could now choose which games they'd receive every month, rather than receive a blind box of titles on the first Friday of every month.

The developer further affirmed that previously offered games will be accessible for players to download via the Humble Vault. But the monthly games offering won't be replaced by something of equal or greater value.

Humble concluded its email by stating it'll "continue to focus on curating great games that are yours to own." Game Developer has reached out to Humble regarding the email and its future plans, and will update this story when a comment is provided.