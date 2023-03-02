Humble Bundle launches fund for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria

Humble Bundle has launched a relief fund to aid the victims of the recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

The popular charity website recently began a fund that allows users to donate however much money they choose in exchange for digital items such as games, comics, and tabletop books. All proceeds from purchased bundles will go to nonprofit groups giving direct aid in the region, including Save the Children and Direct Relief.

At time of writing, the relief bundle has earned just over a million dollars in donations.

"Hundreds of thousands of people are in immediate need...and the road to recovery will continue to be extremely challenging for the people of the region," wrote Humble Bundle. "To lend a hand how we can, we’ve joined forces with game makers & book publishers for a bundle 100% dedicated to supporting Türkiye-Syria quake relief efforts."

Games featured include big titles such as Ghostrunner and Gotham Knights, along with smaller or older games like Payday 2, Agent in Depth, and Eurotruck Simulator 2. The two bigger games can only be acquired by donating at least $30.

Some games featured in the list, like Lighthouse Keeper and Non-Stop Raiders, were developed by Turkish studios and have been labeled as such on the Humble website.

The relief bundle for Turkey and Syria will run from now until Wednesday, March 8 at 2 PM ET.