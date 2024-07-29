Sponsored By

How union-backed 'recall rights' can protect jobs at ZeniMax and beyond

Securing recall rights in a union can't completely fix the layoff storm across the industry, but it can alleviate the impact.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 29, 2024

3 Min Read
Interior of the offices for Bethesda Game Studios.
Image via Bethesda Game Studios.

Last week saw the formations of wall-to-wall unions within Blizzard and ZeniMax, which represent some of the biggest moves in the game industry's current unionization drive.

On the newest Game Developer Podcast episode, Bethesda's Autumn Mitchell touched on several benefits won by union negotiators during discussions with Microsoft. One such benefit is "recall rights," wherein companies are required to offer to bring back employees they laid off if they need to refill their role two or three years after they're dismissed from the company.

Mitchell explained that she'd seen these terms in other tech industry contracts, and their inclusion is a boon for employees and employer alike. "We're talking about eliminating that 'revolving door' at least to some degree," she said, alluding to the fact that high turnover obliterates institutional knowledge.

In other words, the industry's swaths of layoffs could potentially be alleviated by studios having a fast method to re-hire new talent after their finances are stabilized.

Fellow Bethesda developer Chris Lusco highlighted other unionization gains, such as converting some freelancers to full-time, and paid holidays and pay bumps for contractors.

If developers are concerned their employer is about to reduce benefits or implement unpopular policies, racing to unionization can be a tool to slow them down. Per Mitchell, union recognition immediately guarantees the "status quo" condition. Under it, changes to current work policies have to be bargained for first, which is particularly helpful for things such as a return-to-office mandate.

When the QA-focused ZeniMax Workers Union was recognized last year, some staff were working from home—and were able to keep doing so even after the company began rolling out return-to-office policies. They'll be able to keep doing so "until we reach an agreement at the bargaining table" with regard to updated remote work policies, said Mitchell.

The importance of Xbox's first-party unions

Unionizing isn't an easy endeavor. While some have been allegedly impeded by their studios' parent companies, some may naturally fall apart.

Per Lusco, getting Bethesda to this point was "pretty hard." As an organizer and then-contractor, staying positive during the process was important. Equally key was getting union-ready before layoffs could occur in the immediate aftermath of a project wrapping.

"Giving ourselves a deadline was really big, and we could use that when talking with other people and getting them interested," he said. "We could tell them, 'this is scary, but it might work for us.'"

The risk has yielded plenty of rewards for the ZWU: in the year since recognition, it's secured conditions for AI usage at work shortly after Microsoft announced plans to incorporate the technology into Xbox game development.

The ZWU and a labor neutrality agreement between Microsoft and CWA spurred Bethesda's Montreal team to make a union of its own. With hundreds of unionized developers, Xbox is helping normalize the practice amongst triple-A studios and console makers specifically.

Mitchell, Lusco, and CWA organizer Emma Kinema discuss further pros to unionizing in this week's Game Developer Podcast, which you can listen to here.

Read more about:

[Company] XboxUnionizationTop StoriesGame Developer Podcast

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Captain America vs. Black Panther in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.
Business
Embracer-owned Plaion will publish Skydance's Marvel 1943Embracer-owned Plaion will publish Skydance's Marvel 1943
byJustin Carter
Jul 29, 2024
1 Min Read
Interior of the offices for Bethesda Game Studios.
Business
How union-backed 'recall rights' can protect jobs at ZeniMax and beyondHow union-backed 'recall rights' can protect jobs at ZeniMax and beyond
byJustin Carter
Jul 29, 2024
3 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A photograph of a finger hovering over the United States on a globe.
Business
Why is it so expensive to make games in the United States?Why is it so expensive to make games in the United States?
byBryant Francis
Jul 23, 2024
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Making the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare KartMaking the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare Kart
byJoel Couture
Jul 19, 2024
7 Min Read
Key art for Dungeons of Hinterberg. Player character Luisa swings her sword against a backdrop of an idyllic Austrian town and an army of monsters..
Design
Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Art
More Than Movements: Solving Animation ProblemsMore Than Movements: Solving Animation Problems
byMikhail Vershinin
Jul 30, 2024
13 Min Read
thumbnail
Mobile
More Than Movements: Animation in Mobile Game DevMore Than Movements: Animation in Mobile Game Dev
byMikhail Vershinin
Jul 29, 2024
10 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Level Design Postmortem: Sixth Street (Zenless Zone Zero)Level Design Postmortem: Sixth Street (Zenless Zone Zero)
Jul 29, 2024
6 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan