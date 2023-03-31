God of War Ragnarok named GOTY at 2023 BAFTA Games Awards

God of War Ragnarok swept the 2023 BAFTA Games Award last night, taking home six awards including the coveted EE Game of the Year prize–which is voted for by the British public.

Santa Monica Studio's acclaimed sequel took home the BAFTA awards for Animation, Audio Achievement, Music, Performer in a Leading Role (Christopher Judge), Performer in a Supporting Role (Laya DeLeon Hayes), and EE Game of the Year.

Other winners on the night included Elden Ring, which won the BAFTAs for Multiplayer and Original Property, and Vampire Survivors, which took home the statues for Best Game and Game Design.

Tunic also managed a double-scoop, grabbing the awards for Artistic Achievement and Debut Game, while Rollerdrome emerged victorious in the British Game category.

The BAFTA Fellowship was also presented to Shuhei Yoshida during the ceremony, with the PlayStation veteran and former SIE boss being honored for driving progress within the game industry and championing the work of indie developers around the world.

Those interested can find a select list of winners below. Visit the BAFTA website for the full rundown.

2023 BAFTA Games Awards winners