German developer Goodgame Studios opens mobile publishing division

The company has already agreed to publish free-to-play competitive RTS, War Alliance.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 26, 2021

German online game developer Goodgame Studios has opened an in-house publishing division.

The company has ambitions of becoming an international mobile game publisher, and has already agreed to publish Magnific Games' free-to-play competitive RTS, War Alliance.

Goodgame has tasked Nina Muller, who previously oversaw the live operations management department at Bigpoint, with leading the nascent division as head of publishing.

Muller will be assisted by director of platform relationships and partnerships, Caglar Eger, and outlined plans to create a "exciting and efficient publishing division."

In terms of what that means for developers, Goodgame said it will offer a range of full publishing services that covers monetization, quality assurance, community management, and more.

