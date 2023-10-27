informa
Games for Gaza bundle launched to aid in Palestinian relief

Players can spend $10 to receive Arcade Spirits, Beam Saber, and more in a bundle whose proceeds will go towards humanitarian aid for Palestinians.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 27, 2023
The cast of Fiction Factory Games' Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers.
Image via Fiction Factory Games.

For those who want to donate to Palestinian relief efforts, the Games for Gaza bundle has just launched. From now until November 9, players can spend $10 for 256 games and other creative work by 140 designers.

Launched by Oak Grove Games designer Esther Wallace, proceeds from the bundle will go towards the Medical Aid For Palestinians, which is committed to "providing access to essential health services and build local knowledge and skills to address Palestinian health problems."

Throughout the month of October, a number of game developers have actively donated towards humanitarian aid for Palestinians currently trapped in Gaza. Last week, both Innersloth and Work for Indies gave donations to groups such as the Palestine Children's Relief Fund and World Food Program.

Games for Gaza is comprised of visual novels (Arcade Spirits and A Nightmare's Trip) and party titles (Muddledash). There are also physical tabletop RPGs included, such as Austin Ramsay's Beam Saber and Everest Pipkin's The Ground Itself.

At time of writing, the bundle has earned $6,212 (or 62 percent) of its $10,000 stretch goal. 

For those who wish to donate to MAP sans bundle (either once or in monthly amounts), you can do so here.

