Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
Innersloth pitches in to Palestinian relief fund efforts

The Among Us creator has called on players to likewise donate to relief funds for Palestinian victims and contact their local governments.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 20, 2023
Logo for Among Us developer Innersloth.

Add Innersloth to the list of developers that are aiding in relief for Palestinians currently trapped in Gaza. 

The Among Us creator revealed it's donated an undisclosed sum to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, which recently received a donation from the indie developer organization Work for Indies. It also called on its community to donate themselves (if able) and urge their local government to demand a ceasefire from Israeal. 

"Collective action can do so much," wrote Innersloth on X. For those wanting to contact their local government, the developer has also provided a regional template to make it easier to send a letter.

Innersloth previously voiced its support for Palestine in 2021 after 200 Palestinians were killed in an artillery attack from the Israeli Defense Force (IDF). At the time, the developer called the IDF's attack "abhorrent and must end. We encourage our community to learn, speak up and take action."

Devolver Digital also recently donated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to provide aid to Palestinian refugees. PlayStation, meanwhile, donated $2,500 to emergency response teams stationed in both Israel and Palestine, as highlighted by Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann.

