FTC permits Fortnite players to get refunds for in-game purchases

As of today, Fortnite players can refund any unwanted in-game purchase made between January 2017 and September 2022. On its website, the FTC said they sent emails to "millions of [affected] Fortnite players," and will continue to do so through October 19. Claims can be filed until January 17, 2024.

Players must be age 18 or older to file, or in the case of younger players, be a parent whose child made bought in-game items without their knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018.

The decision stems from the $520 million settlement Epic Games made with the FTC in December 2022 following allegations that Epic had used various design tricks meant to "dupe millions of players into making unintentional purchases." As part of the settlement, $245 million will be distributed among Fortnite customers.

As part of the terms set by the FTC, Epic has been prohibited from further charging players without clear and explicit consent. It was previously alleged that Fortnite would charge players as it was being woken from sleep mode or in a loading screen, and that Epic subsequently ignored complaints made by players and parents.

Players who believe they were wrongly charged for buying in-game items (skins or battle passes) or currency (V-Bucks) have been encouraged to use the refund system. Eligibility also extends to those whose accounts were locked after raising concerns about purchases between January 2017 and September 2022.

To file a claim, players will need an Epic Games account ID or a claim number from the original complaint email. Fortnite accounts won't be affected beyond being refunded for spent money, and the payment will be determined by "several factors, including how many people file a claim."

Players can apply for refunds here until January 17, 2024.