Sponsored By

Frogwares becomes sole publisher of The Sinking City after dispute with NaconFrogwares becomes sole publisher of The Sinking City after dispute with Nacon

A legal battle that began in 2020 has finally come to an end.

Chris Kerr

January 2, 2024

1 Min Read
Image via Frogwares

The Sinking City developer Frogwares has become the sole publisher of the horror title on all platforms, including Steam, ending its long-running dispute with previous publisher Nacon.

The Ukrainian studio broke the news in a blog post on Steam and explained it now intends to release a new version of The Sinking City that will include bug fixes, optimizations, and some compatibility considerations.

"Due to a number of technical reasons, your old saves won't be compatible with the new version. Don't worry though, when you launch the game, you will have the option to keep playing the old version if you want to finish it," said the studio. "We're keeping the old version only for a limited time. Please, consider finishing your playthrough before February 28, 2024."

A new DLC called Merciful Madness is also in the works, but will only work with the new version of the title published by Frogwares.

The Sinking City rises from the depths

Frogwares pulled The Sinking City from sale in August 2020 after accusing Nacon of breaching the terms of its publishing agreement by withholding payments and masquerading as the IP-owner.

The Sinking City returned to stores a few months later after the Paris Court of Appeal ruled it should be allowed on sale until the matter had been resolved. That prompted Frogwares to ask fans to withdraw their support for the title, which it claimed had been uploaded by Nacon without its backing.

Frogwares then filed a DMCA takedown to have that version of The Sinking City pulled from Steam.

After years of back-and-forth with Nacon, Frogwares said it's "happy" the situation has been resolved and will share more news about the future of the franchise in due course.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Headshot of Warhammer co-creator Bryan Ansell.
Business
Obituary: Bryan Ansell, Warhammer co-creator, passes awayObituary: Bryan Ansell, Warhammer co-creator, passes away
byJustin Carter
Jan 3, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for Killpixel's Wrath: Aeon of Ruin.
Business
Report: 3D Realms and Slipgate may have been hit with more layoffsReport: 3D Realms and Slipgate may have been hit with more layoffs
byJustin Carter
Jan 3, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Production
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game

Dec 21, 2023

Marketing
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success

Dec 21, 2023

Business
VR industry braces for setback: Omdia forecasts declining sales until 2026
VR industry braces for setback: Omdia forecasts declining sales until 2026

Dec 21, 2023