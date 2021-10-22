informa
News

Focus Home acquires Shady Part of Me developer Douze Dixièmes

The French publisher has made a number of notable acquisitions this year.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 22, 2021

Focus Home Interactive has added to its growing roster of development studios with the acquisition of Douze Dixièmes.

The French publisher purchased its partner studio for an undisclosed fee, and said the deal was partly born out of the desire to support creatives on home soil.

Based in Paris, Douze Dixièmes is best known for creating dreamy puzzle-platformer Shady Part of Me, which was published by Focus Home. 

Focus Home president Christophe Nobileau said Douze Dixièmes' work on the project helped persuade the company to take the plunge

"The studio has already demonstrated its creative ability with Shady Part of Me, and we are delighted that the Douze Dixièmes team is joining our federation of talents," said Nobileau. "This acquisition once again demonstrates our ambition to create a strong Group, but also illustrates Focus's desire to support the French video game scene."

Focus Home has made a number of notable moves this year, purchasing studios like Dotemu and Streum On Studio for millions and opening a new Deck13 studio in Montreal.

