informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Focus Entertainment taps Ubisoft veterans to establish Carpool Studio

The new opening is working on an "ambitious multiplayer game."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
June 16, 2023
The Carpool Studio logo on a blue background

A Plague Tale and Atomic Heart publisher Focus Entertainment has formed a new studio dedicated to the development of an "ambitious multiplayer game."

The new opening is called Carpool Studio and is currently working on the game-as-a-service project, which is based on a new intellectual property. Industry veterans François Alaux, Olivier Blin, and Thomas Paincon will lead the nascent studio.

Ubisoft roots

All three previously worked at Ubisoft, with Alaux serving as a creative director at Ubisoft Reflections and prior to that working as a senior creative partner at the French publisher.

Blin, meanwhile, spent almost four years working as world director, narrative director, and content director on Beyond Good & Evil 2 at Ubisoft Montpellier. Before moving onto that project, he worked as creative content manager at Ubisoft's editorial department headquarters and served as senior international brand manager at Ubisoft Paris.

Finally, Paincon spent over at a decade at Ubisoft in a variety of roles, including a five year stint as operations director at Ubisoft Reflections.

Focus said the formation of Carpool Studio is part of a growth initiative that has also seen it establish Focus Production, a new movie and TV series production company.

According to the company, Focus Production seeks to "offer a new service to leverage gaming IPs from internal and external studios via partnerships with senior production companies who will also produce standalone projects."

Production

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
6.7.23
Lead Gameplay Engineer

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
6.7.23
World Art Manager

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
6.9.23
Senior UI Artist

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more