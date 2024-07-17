Amazon's Fallout show and Walton Goggins score some Emmy nominations

The Emmys has revealed its nominees for the 2023-2024 season, and Prime Video's Fallout walked away with 16 total nominations.

Of the bunch, the most prestigious is "Best Drama," putting it alongside big series like The Crown, Shogun, and 3-Body Problem. Acting-wise, Walton Goggins was the sole actor to get recognized, earning a "Best Actor" nod for playing The Ghoul, aka Cooper Howard.

On a technical level, Fallout's nominations included "Outstanding Title Design," "Best Makeup (Period or Sci-Fi/Fantasy)," and "Outstanding Writing" for its pilot episode.

This makes Fallout the second video game adaptation to earn nominations in big Emmy categories, following the success of HBO's The Last of Us from last year. That series went on to win eight Creative Emmys, including "Outstanding Title Design" and "Outstanding VFX."

Since its April release, Fallout has been met with critical and audience acclaim. That success has bounced back to the games proper, with nearly every game seeing a massive player surge just days after the show's release.

A week later, Amazon gave it a season two renewal. By the end of April, Amazon boasted that the show amassed 65 million viewers in a two-week run.

In response to the show's popularity, Bethesda's Todd Howard stressed the franchise wouldn't end at Fallout 4 (which is nearly 10 years old) and Fallout 76 (six years old). More games are planned, he said, but Bethesda Game Studios' chief priority is currently Elder Scrolls 6.

The full list of nominees for the 2023-2024 Emmys can be found here. ABC will air the ceremony on Sunday, September 15.