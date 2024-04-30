Amazon says Fallout attracted 65 million viewers in just over two weeks

Amazon has already branded its Fallout show a "hit" and commissioned a second series, but now we know what that means in more tangible terms.

As reported by Variety, the live-action Amazon Prime Video adaptation pulled in 65 million viewers in 16 days to become the second most-watched title ever on the streaming platform.

That milestone also means it has become the most-watched release since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuted in 2022.

Amazon noted Fallout is now the most-watched show within the 18-34 age demographic and explained 60 percent of viewers live outside the United States. Specifically, the company said demand for the show in the UK, France, and Brazil was particularly strong.

Given Amazon hasn't discussed how it sizes up audiences, it's unclear if those 65 million viewers comprises individuals who've viewed one episode, multiple, or finished the entire season.

In any case, it only took four days for Amazon to start heaping praise on the post-apocalyptic–which was executive produced by Westworld showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan–and start making plans for the future of the series.

Bethesda's reaction to Fallout's success

Fallout developer Bethesda was also impressed with the reaction to the show's debut. Studio director Todd Howard called the series "one of the most spectacular projects" the company has been involved with and said he was "overjoyed" with how it has been received by fans and newcomers alike.

That's perhaps unsurprising given a bunch of Fallout titles were given a new lease on life shortly after the television show touched down. For instance, SteamDB estimates showed that player counts for Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76 all doubled the weekend after the series landed on Prime.

Fallout 3: Game of the Year edition and the first two Fallout titles also received a smaller (but still considerable) bump, attracting thousands of players collectively after spending years with double-digit player counts.