Ex-Supercell devs form new multiplayer-focused studio Antihero

The new Finnish studio also has offices in Barcelona.

Tom Regan, Contributing Editor

October 21, 2024

Several former Supercell developers have founded a new multiplayer-focused studio called Antihero, opening offices in both Finland and Barcelona.

As reported by Mobilegamer.biz, the studio was founded by former Supercell creative director Brice Laville Saint-Martin, alongside former Brawl Stars senior game designer Frank Yan and former King technical director Andre Parodi. Ubisoft game designer Hadrian Semroud and former Socialpoint developer Gonzalo Martinez are also part of the team.

Laville Saint-Martin took to LinkedIn to reveal that Antihero is currently preparing for its seed funding round, having already secured funding from the Finnish government and Sisu Game Ventures. Antihero’s motto is to create "games worth sharing", with Laville Saint-Martin stating in another LinkedIn post that he wants to create games that grow organically, rather than ones at the whim’s of Apple’s data collection policies.

Clash of Plans

Over the last few years, Apple has made significant changes to how much user information can be tracked— and therefore sold—by app publishers, altering its Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) policy. It's a move that has changed the mobile gaming landscape — and which Laville Saint-Martin believes — can inspire studios like Antihero to do better.

"As I observed VCs backing more and more performance marketing-driven mobile gaming startups, I realized that we were failing to build an inspiring future for our industry…I couldn’t stop thinking about what a gaming studio with company branding that resonates with the values of the modern gamer could look like. At Antihero Studios, this is the future we’re building."

Studio announcement

Tom Regan

Tom Regan

Contributing Editor, Game Developer

Tom Regan is a freelance journalist covering games, music and technology from London, England. The former Games Editor at Wikia’s Fandom, Tom is now a regular critic and reporter at The Guardian, specialising in telling the human stories behind game development. You can read his writing on games in the newspaper, as well as his musings on technology and pop culture in outlets like NME, Metal Hammer, Gamesradar, VGC and EDGE, to name but a few.

