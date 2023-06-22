informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Ex-Funcom, Bohemia Interactive devs form new studio Red Rover Interactive

With most of its founders having made online survival games, Red Rover aims to establish a foothold in that niche of the multiplayer market.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
June 22, 2023
Red Rover Logo, in red

Staff from studios such as Lockwood Publishing, Funcom, and Bohemia Interactive have formed a new game developer, Red Rover Interactive. 

Based in Oslo, Norway and Newcastle, UK, the new studio was formed back in February and has locked in $5 million in total seed funding from various investors. Among those names is Behold Ventures, a Nordic firm headed up by a pair of ex-DICE staffers, former general manager Karl Troedsson and executive producer Sigurlina Ingvarsdottir.

Leading Red Rover are CEO Fred Richardson and COO Joe Stevens. Both men previously worked at Ubisoft Reflections, and respectively at Funcom (Conan Exiles) and Lockwood Publishing (Avakin Life). 

Other co-founders include design director Marek Zilay (of Bohemia Interactive fame), technical director Daniel Ratzer (Funcom), and art director Sebastian Zimmerman (Crytek). According to the press release, there are currently around 20 employees. 

Red Rover puts its eggs in the multiplayer basket

The studio's first project is a multiplayer-focused title said to "catapult the survival genre in a new direction." Long-term, Red Rover aims to "create the most novel and engaging multiplayer experiences on the market."

Several of its founders have experience with multiplayer survival games. Funcom has developed various multiplayer titles based on the Conan and Dune franchises, and Bohemia Interactive created the Arma series and the survival game DayZ, which was based off an old Arma 2 mod. 

"We believe multiplayer interactions are fundamentally more powerful than PVE ones," said Richardson. With the collective experience shared by its staff, Richardson hopes the studio will build something that takes the genre "in a genuinely new direction.”

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.12.23
Senior Game Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
6.7.23
World Art Manager

Treyarch

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.12.23
Senior Gameplay Animator

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more