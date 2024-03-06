Sponsored By

Warner Bros. shuts down Rooster Teeth after 21 years

The media company will close down over the next several months as WB figures out what to do with properties like RWBY and Gen:Lock.

Justin Carter

March 6, 2024

2 Min Read
Logo for Rooster Teeth.
Image via Rooster Teeth/Warner Bros.

At a Glance

  • Warner Bros. continues to shut down and cut where it can, this time hitting the studio behind Red vs. Blue and RWBY.

Deadline reports media company Rooster Teeth is being shut down by parent company Warner Bros.

The studio behind the animated series Red vs. Blue and RWBY will be closed over the next several months. In a company email, general manager Jordan Levin attributed it to digital media "challenges" such as "fundamental shifts in consumer behavior and monetization."

Rooster Teeth's closure comes amid WB's larger cost-cutting measures, such as canceling movies. Just yesterday, it announced plans to delist Small Radios Big Televisions from Fire Face Corporation.

Warner Bros. is said to be "exploring options" for Rooster Teeth's various properties. An animated Rooster Teeth-made film will be be distributed by WB, and other branded material will stay with the parent company.

Per Levin, the in-progress final season of Red vs. Blue will be the studio's final output before its closure.

Rooster Teeth's troubled, 21-year history

Founded in 2003, Rooster Teeth became one of the biggest companies in the early digital media landscape. Its Red vs. Blue videos were synonymous with the Halo games, to the point the company made commercials for whichever new entry was out at the time.

The release of RWBY in 2013 marked its first non-game original property. That series, created by the late Monty Oum, eventually spun into its own multimedia brand.

Rooster Teeth went through several owners during its lifetime before WB acquired it through AT&T. In 2022, several ex-employees came forward about the studio's reportedly toxic culture.

Former staff claimed Rooster Teeth had longstanding issues around harassment and low pay. Crunch was also a recurring part of production on its various live-action and animated projects.

In response to those allegations, Rooster Teeth later said staff members responsible "acknowledged personal responsibility for their actions both internally and externally."

"As we mature in our 20th year," it said at the time, "we will continue to move forward together as a passionate, creative company and community with open hearts and minds."

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Tales Noir.
Business
Tails Noir dev Eggnut lays off staff after 'halting operations'Tails Noir dev Eggnut lays off staff after 'halting operations'
byJustin Carter
Mar 6, 2024
1 Min Read
Cloud, Sephiroth, and Zack in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Business
Square Enix confirms Sony exclusivity for Final Fantasy VII's remake trilogySquare Enix confirms Sony exclusivity for Final Fantasy VII's remake trilogy
byJustin Carter
Mar 6, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Audio
Dial up the Diegetics: Musical Sound Effects for the Video Game Composer (GDC 2024)
Dial up the Diegetics: Musical Sound Effects for the Video Game Composer (GDC 2024)

Mar 6, 2024

Design
Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.' boons and banes system
Featured Blog | Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.' boons and banes system

Mar 4, 2024

Design
The Quest for Cosy | A Deep Dive into Cosy Gaming
Featured Blog: The Quest for Cosy | A Deep Dive into Cosy Gaming

Mar 1, 2024