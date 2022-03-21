Epic pledges Fortnite revenue in support of Ukraine

Epic Games will donate all proceeds from Fortnite over the coming weeks to humanitarian charities helping those affected by the war in Ukraine.

In a blog post, the company said it wants to "get more aid to the people of Ukraine" by donating Fortnite revenue earned between March 20, 2022, and April 3, 2022.

The cash will be used to support a number of charities such as Direct Relief, United Nations Children's Fund, World Food Programme, and the UN Refugee Agency.

Epic explained that all real-money Fortnite purchases made up to April 3 will count towards those relief efforts, including V-Buck packs, Fortnite Crew, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs. Retail store purchases of in-game cosmetics and V-Buck cards will also be included if they are redeemed in-game during the two-week window.

Xbox has also lent its support to Epic, and will be donating its net proceeds from Fortnite for the same duration.

Epic said the humanitarian organizations it's supporting are on the ground providing emergency aid -- including health support, food, and clean water -- essential supplies, legal aid, and shelter to those affected by the Russian invasion.