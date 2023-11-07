informa
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Epic Games says its titular store remains unprofitable

At almost five years old, the Epic Games Store continues to not be a win for the Fortnite developer on a financial level.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 07, 2023
Logo for the Epic Games Store.
Image via Epic Games.

The Epic Games Store may be half a decade old, but it's still yet to be a profitable venture for its parent company. As it goes to court with Google over alleged antitrust practices, The Verge spotted storefront general manager Steve Allison saying Epic is still aiming for the store to get into the black.  

Allison's claim is somewhat supported by that of CEO Tim Sweeney. When it laid off nearly 900 employees this past September, Sweeney claimed the company was "spending way more money than we earn." It would also help to explain why it raised the price of Unreal Engine for non-game developers a week after the job cuts.

The EGS launched in late 2018, and has grown into a storefront on the scale of Valve's Steam marketplace. In many ways, it fully wants to rival Steam: Epic has an 88/12 percent revenue split that favors developers (compared to Steam's 70/30 split), and has provided several opportunities for developers to increase that take.

During the 2021 trial between Epic and Apple, it was revealed the former paid nearly $12 million for about a year's worth of free games. That amount has likely grown in the last two years as games have become more expensive to make and timed, platform-specific exclusivity has become more common for third-party developers.

Further complicating matters is that Epic began letting developers publish their own games (after paying a $100 submission fee per title) and provide payment solutions, either their own or a third-party one. Beyond throwing the method in Apple's face, it allows developers to receive all in-app revenue purchases. 

While specifics on the store's performance weren't divulged by Allison at time of writing, Epic is seemingly fine with eating that cost at the moment. At this point, the Epic Games Store is getting both players and other studios into the developer's ecosystem in different ways.

It's unknown how those factors have helped the EGS get any closer to turning a profit, or when the developer expects the digital storefront to do so. 

OnlinePC

Latest Jobs

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT 06516, USA
10.11.23
Game Design and Interactive Media (GDIM) - Lecturer

Double Fine Productions

Hybrid, San Francisco CA, USA
10.25.23
Senior Systems Programmer

Sucker Punch Productions

Hybrid (Bellevue, WA, USA)
10.16.23
Senior Technical Combat Designer

The Igloo Company

Hybrid
10.26.23
Back-End Web Game Developer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more