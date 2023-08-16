informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Epic Games adds free cross-play overlay tool to consoles

For the developers whose multiplayer games span multiple systems, and at no cost.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
August 16, 2023
Splash art for Fortnite: Chapter 4 Season 2.

Last year, Epic Games released a suite of tools for PC focused on cross-play, which are now starting to make their way over to consoles. Beginning today, a free overlay has been released on Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation and Xbox systems. 

All developers have to do is download the SDK for Epic Online Services, log in, then configure the setting in the developer portal.

"With the added support for the major console platforms, Epic Online Services now enables you to connect more players with a single overlay," wrote Epic. 

The overlay allows players to play together with anyone who owns another version of that game. On PC, this meant players who had a Steam or Epic Games Store version of a particular title were able to play regardless of which store they bought the game from. 

With that feature now expanded to consoles, Epic says the overlay "offers a ubiquitous way to authenticate players [and] streamline friend management...that’s designed to be compliant with native platform requirements."

"Anyone that’s ever developed a cross-play game knows that there are a lot of elements that go into making it feel seamless," it continued. "With the overlay, any game can enable players to sign in to their Epic Games account on all platforms and easily interact with their friends."

Last year, Epic's online services director Simon Allaeys stated that cross-play could be a boon to the industry. At the time, he noted that the functionality could lead to more players if connecting with friends was easier from a UI standpoint, and this overlay development appears to be made with that belief in mind. 

OnlineConsole

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
8.02.23
Lead Gameplay Engineer

Jackbox Games

Remote
7.24.23
Senior Game Product Manager

Earth9

Remote
8.8.23
Game Designer

Beyond Games

Remote
8.10.23
Game Developer (Unity)
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more