Epic buys Wonderbox dev Aquiris to establish Epic Games Brasil

The newly-acquired studio has been tasked with supporting Fortnite.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
April 19, 2023
The Epic Games Brasil logo on a purple background

Fortnite maker Epic Games has established Epic Games Brasil after acquiring local studio Aquiris.

Epic said the Aquiris team will become the "foundation" of Epic Games Brasil, and is officially the first Epic studio in Latin America.

Since being founded in 2007, Aquiris has worked on titles such as Wonderbox and Horizon Chase. The studio is headquartered in Porto Alegre and will join Epic Games Brasil to create new content and social experiences within Fortnite.

Although Epic didn't disclose the size of the acquisition, the company said the deal built on an investment it made in Aquiris in early 2022.

"We've seen firsthand the impressive talents of the Aquiris team in creating innovative games that draw global appeal and we are excited to welcome them to Epic Games," said Alain Tascan, EVP of game development at Epic Games. "With the creation of Epic Games Brasil, we look forward to tapping into the immense talent the region has to offer and establishing our presence in Latin America."

Aquiris CEO Mauricio Longoni said the studio is excited by the prospect of contributing to the future of Fortnite, and said the deal will help spotlight developers in Brasil and Latin America.

MobileConsoleProductionPC

