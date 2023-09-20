informa
Embracer-owned Saber Interactive kills development on Evil Dead: The Game

The news means a planned Switch release will never see the light of day.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
September 20, 2023
Key artwork for Evil Dead: The Game featuring iconic characters like Ash Williams

Saber Interactive is ending development on Evil Dead: The Game and cancelling a planned Switch release.

The Embracer-owned studio posted a statement on X explaining it has "made the decision not to pursue the development of new content for Evil Dead: The Game" and confirmed it will not be releasing a Switch version of the asymmetric survival title.

"We will keep the servers up for the foreseeable future and address any major issues that arise," added Saber. "On behalf of the entire team at Saber, thank you for all the groovy times and your continued support."

Evil Dead: The Game debuted in May 2022 and saw many of the horror franchises' core cast, including Ash Williams actor Bruce Campbell, reprise their roles.

The title is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Windows PC. A Switch version was planned, but has now been scrapped.

Is Evil Dead: The Game the latest victim of Embracer's restructuring efforts?

The news comes with Saber parent company Embracer attempting to restructure in a bid to pivot away from its "current heavy-investment mode" and become a "highly cash-flow generative business."

Earlier this year, Embracer said its restructuring program could result in the closure of studios, downsizing, and the termination of projects with "low projected returns."

At the time of writing, the Swedish conglomerate has already shuttered the likes of Saints Row developer Volition and Danish studio Campfire Cabal. Layoffs have also been made at Gearbox Publishing, Rainbow Studios, and Beamdog.

A recent report from Retuers also indicated that Embracer is contemplating the sale of Borderlands developer Gearbox Entertainment just over two years after it bought the company for $1.38 billion.

