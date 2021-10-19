EA taps Halo veteran Marcus Lehto to help build new Seattle studio

Former Bungie creative director Marcus Lehto has joined EA to help build a new studio in Seattle.

The veteran developer announced the move on Twitter, and explained he's been appointed game director at the new opening, which has been tasked with developing first-person games.

Lehto is best known as one of the original creators of the Halo franchise at Bungie. During his time at the company, Lehto steered the art direction on the original Halo and subsequently spent years working on the blockbuster series, eventually stepping up to direct Halo: Reach.



After spending around 16 years at Bungie, Lehto departed to establish Washington-based studio V1 Interactive. The studio had been operating publicly since 2015, but closed its doors back in March just nine months after launching its debut title, Disintegration.