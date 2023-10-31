informa
EA ends Windows 7 and 8 support for Star Wars, Battlefield games

Support is a battlefield.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 31, 2023
Key art for Star Wars: Battlefront II showing a row of different Stormtrooper helmets.
Image via DICE/EA.

By the end of this month, older Windows hardware will no longer run Battlefield V, Battlefield 1, and Star Wars: Battlefront II (2017). 

EA revealed Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 support for the three shooters will end on November 30 "to ensure safe play for all players." The abandoned support was spurred by Microsoft ending security updates and support for the three OS' in 2020 (Windows 7) and 2021 (Windows 8 and 8.1). 

After support ends, EA "can no longer guarantee functionality of these titles while playing on these operating systems after this date. [...] We highly recommend updating to the latest supported version of Windows, so you can continue to enjoy these games."

While all three games came out during the late 2010s and their lifecycles are basically over, they continue to be played by their respective communities. Losing the support for the operating systems that effectively came out alongside those games marks a technological shift, and highlights how close these titles are to eventually being shut down themselves.

Support for the three Windows OS' is gradually dwindling for older titles. This past March, Epic Games stopped Fortnite's Windows 7 and 8 support in part due to their security flaws. As workarounds were no longer viable, PC players now have to either update to Windows 10 or use cloud streaming to keep playing Fortnite

That same month, Valve revealed Steam would stop supporting Windows 7 and 8 on the first day of 2024. Like with Fortnite, Steam users will have to upgrade to a more recent OS to continue playing games and running the app entirely.

Earlier in October, Valve ended Mac and 32-bit Windows OS support for Counter-Strike 2. Though the shooter has only been out for a few months, older computers were able to run its direct predecessor Counter-Strike: Global Offensive...a game that no longer exists, because it was replaced with Counter-Strike 2

PC

