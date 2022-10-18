EA will soon be turning off the online features for a number of older titles including Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, OnRush, and Mirror's Edge.

As highlighted by Eurogamer, 13 titles will be losing online features in the coming months according to the U.S. publisher's Online Service Shutdown page.

The first to lose online access will be Army of Two: The 40th Day, Army of Two: The Devil's Cartel, and Dragon Age Origins (MP Screenshots Server) on October 20, 2022.

Red Alert 3 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, Mercenaries 2 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and Command and Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars for Xbox 360 will then follow shortly afterwards on November 9.

EA said the decision to withdraw certain features and modes is "never easy," but becomes something of a forgone conclusion as games are replaced with newer titles and players dwindle.

"The development teams and operational staff pour their hearts into our games, their features and modes almost as much as the players, and it is hard to see one retired," wrote the company.

"As games are replaced with newer titles, the number of players still enjoying the games that have been live for some time dwindles to a level – typically fewer than 1 percent of all peak online players across all EA titles – where it’s no longer feasible to continue the behind-the-scenes work involved with keeping the online services for these games up and running."

You can see the full list of titles affected by the latest round of shutdowns over on the EA website, although we've also taken the liberty of highlighting them below.

October 20, 2022

Army of Two: The 40th Day

Army of Two: The Devil's Cartel

Dragon Age Origins (MP Screenshots Server)

November 9, 2022

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 (PS3 / Xbox 360)

Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars – including Kane's Wrath expansion (Xbox 360)

Mercenaries 2 (PS3 / Xbox 360)

November 30, 2022

Onrush

December 15, 2022

Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings (Luna+)

Super Mega Baseball 3 (Luna+)

January 19, 2023