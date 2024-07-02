Sponsored By

Dutch publisher Mystic Forge nets €2 million to help indies get to market

The company specializes in strategy, simulation, and RPG titles.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

July 2, 2024

1 Min Read
The Mystic Forge logo on an orange background
Image via Mystic Forge

Mystic Forge, a self-styled boutique publisher based in the Netherlands, has secured €2 million ($2.1 million) in funding.

The investment round was led by ForsVS and ROM Utrecht Region and will enable the publisher to expand its portfolio.

Mystic Forge was founded by Good Shepherd Entertainment vets Paul Hanraets, Randy Greenback, and Vernon Vrolijk, and wants to make and impact within the indie game market by deploying an "innovative collaboration model."

"Specializing in strategy, simulation, and RPG games for PC, Mystic Forge adopts a proactive approach, selecting projects meticulously but also initiating collaborations by connecting developers within its extensive network," reads a press release.

"This strategy allows the company to dedicate substantial resources and focused attention to each game, ensuring personalized support from the early stages of development and extending well beyond game launch."

Mystic Forge co-founder Paul Hanraets said the company will use the money to sign new projects and intends to make some announcements later this year.

ForsVC venture partner Eric Diepeveen added the investment can help revitalise a publishing market calling out for change. "Mystic Forge's unique approach positions them perfectly to seize this moment," he continued. "We believe they will become a major player, delivering exceptional and engaging games." 

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The Mystic Forge logo on an orange background
Business
Dutch publisher Mystic Forge nets €2 million to help indies get to marketDutch publisher Mystic Forge nets €2 million to help indies get to market
byChris Kerr
Jul 2, 2024
1 Min Read
Key artwork for Palia
Business
Daybreak acquires struggling Palia developer Singularity 6Daybreak acquires struggling Palia developer Singularity 6
byChris Kerr
Jul 2, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A farmlike Homestead from Guild Wars 2.
Design
Guild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabsGuild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabs
byBryant Francis
Jun 28, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last SpellDeep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last Spell
byRobin Fau
Jun 27, 2024
10 Min Read
The player character in Monster Hunter Wilds leaps in the air to stab a worm-looking monster.
Design
Monster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularityMonster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularity
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 21, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Business
How I Developed Good Communication Skills While Working on FastivalHow I Developed Good Communication Skills While Working on Fastival
byCloud Guo
Jul 2, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Art
Marketing Art in game development: What makes a 2D Marketing Artist?Marketing Art in game development: What makes a 2D Marketing Artist?
byRuslan Sartykov
Jul 1, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Oh man, everyone in the gaming industry knows it! Do they?Oh man, everyone in the gaming industry knows it! Do they?
byMichał Dębek
Jun 28, 2024
13 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan