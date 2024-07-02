Dutch publisher Mystic Forge nets €2 million to help indies get to market
The company specializes in strategy, simulation, and RPG titles.
July 2, 2024
Mystic Forge, a self-styled boutique publisher based in the Netherlands, has secured €2 million ($2.1 million) in funding.
The investment round was led by ForsVS and ROM Utrecht Region and will enable the publisher to expand its portfolio.
Mystic Forge was founded by Good Shepherd Entertainment vets Paul Hanraets, Randy Greenback, and Vernon Vrolijk, and wants to make and impact within the indie game market by deploying an "innovative collaboration model."
"Specializing in strategy, simulation, and RPG games for PC, Mystic Forge adopts a proactive approach, selecting projects meticulously but also initiating collaborations by connecting developers within its extensive network," reads a press release.
"This strategy allows the company to dedicate substantial resources and focused attention to each game, ensuring personalized support from the early stages of development and extending well beyond game launch."
Mystic Forge co-founder Paul Hanraets said the company will use the money to sign new projects and intends to make some announcements later this year.
ForsVC venture partner Eric Diepeveen added the investment can help revitalise a publishing market calling out for change. "Mystic Forge's unique approach positions them perfectly to seize this moment," he continued. "We believe they will become a major player, delivering exceptional and engaging games."
