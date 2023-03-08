Nearly two years after Sony announced it, the PlayStation 5 now has Discord voice chat.

The popular chat app first came to the console for select players back in February, but it's now available for all PlayStation 5 owners. Those who have a PlayStation 4 and want access to the service will have to trade up, which will hopefully be easier since the console's supply issues have been fixed for some time now.

Discord stressed that using the app on PS5 will allow players to talk with their Discord friends on "PC, mobile, or a different Discord-supported console."

What Discord on PS5 means for games going forward

That Discord offers cross-platform communication is particularly important, since online communication for games in the past have been isolated to a platform's ecosystem. Back then, if you wanted to chat with friends on a different console, a service like Skype was the way to go.

Being able to talk with friends through one app across multiple platforms offers up a more open experience for developers and players alike. Like with cross-play, Discord's lack of chat restrictions allows for community and player bases to grow.

To get started, PS5 owners will have to link their Discord and PlayStation accounts through their laptop or phone via the Connections tab of the user settings. Selecting the PlayStation logo in the Connections tab and logging in to PlayStation Network will complete the link.

For PS5 owners who've already done this to show what games they're playing on Discord, they'll have to repeat this process.

Like with Discord on Xbox, joining a voice chat via PS5 requires users access the voice controls on their mobile device or computer. From there, select "Transfer to PlayStation," and the process is complete. Volume controls and everything else can be brought up via the PlayStation button, and the DualSense controller's built-in microphone can be used.