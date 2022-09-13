Starting today, Xbox owners can use Discord on their Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S systems. The popular voice chat app was originally available for Xbox Insiders in July, but now expanded to include all Xbox owners.

Players can now use Discord to talk with anyone via voice channels or group calls right from the console. Before this, Discord users could just use the app on their phones while playing on Xbox, the same as they would for PlayStation (which plans to have similar Discord integration) and Nintendo Switch. This integration makes the process a little easier.

To get it started, Xbox owners will have to link their Xbox and Discord accounts via the mobile Xbox app. From there, open a voice chat through Discord and transfer it to Xbox, which will connect the conversation to the console. Discord should work on Xbox after that.



“Voice chat on console was one of our number one requested features, especially from Xbox players," said Discord's platform head Cherry Park to the Washington Post. "We really want to unify all gamers to come together regardless of what platform they’re on.”

Park added that Discord's safety team is ready for the rush of new users, and users will be able to report issues of harassment or bullying.

Product communications manager Kellyn Stone declared that the team uses "a mix of proactive and reactive measures which include automated search tools...and provides reporting mechanisms for users and community moderators to surface violations for us to action.”

Outside of integration with consoles, Discord is also starting to become a new place for developers to form communities for their games. The slow erosion of forums have resulted in platforms like Discord or Twitter becoming a way for developers to talk with players.