informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles now have Discord integration

With Discord integration, Xbox players can now chat with their friends or fellow Discord community members while playing games.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
September 13, 2022
Graphic for Discord integration coming to Xbox consoles.

Starting today, Xbox owners can use Discord on their Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S systems. The popular voice chat app was originally available for Xbox Insiders in July, but now expanded to include all Xbox owners. 

Players can now use Discord to talk with anyone via voice channels or group calls right from the console. Before this, Discord users could just use the app on their phones while playing on Xbox, the same as they would for PlayStation (which plans to have similar Discord integration) and Nintendo Switch. This integration makes the process a little easier. 

To get it started, Xbox owners will have to link their Xbox and Discord accounts via the mobile Xbox app. From there, open a voice chat through Discord and transfer it to Xbox, which will connect the conversation to the console. Discord should work on Xbox after that.

“Voice chat on console was one of our number one requested features, especially from Xbox players," said Discord's platform head Cherry Park to the Washington Post. "We really want to unify all gamers to come together regardless of what platform they’re on.”

Park added that Discord's safety team is ready for the rush of new users, and users will be able to report issues of harassment or bullying. 

Product communications manager Kellyn Stone declared that the team uses "a mix of proactive and reactive measures which include automated search tools...and provides reporting mechanisms for users and community moderators to surface violations for us to action.”

Outside of integration with consoles, Discord is also starting to become a new place for developers to form communities for their games. The slow erosion of forums have resulted in platforms like Discord or Twitter becoming a way for developers to talk with players.

Console

Latest Jobs

Manticore Games

San Mateo, California
8.23.22
Senior Software Engineer - Mobile

Sony PlayStation

San Diego, California
6.23.22
Sr. Online Programmer

The Walt Disney Company

Glendale, California
8.1.22
Associate Marketing Manager - Walt Disney Games

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
8.26.22
Accessibility Design Researcher
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more