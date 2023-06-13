informa
Diablo IV earns $666 million in five days to deliver record-breaking launch

The title has become Blizzard's fastest-selling game ever.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
June 13, 2023
Diablo IV has crossed $666 million in global sell-through revenue within five days of launch to become Blizzard's fastest-selling game ever.

The title launched on June 6, 2023, for PC and consoles and delivered what publisher Activision Blizzard described as a "record-setting launch."

The company added that players have already spent more than 276 million hours in-game, but only 163 players have made it to the maximum level in Diablo IV's hardcore perma-death mode.

"On behalf of Blizzard, we want to thank the millions of players around the world who are immersing themselves in Diablo IV," said Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment.

"Diablo IV is a result of our incredible teams working together to craft and support genre-defining games, build legendary worlds, and inspire memories that will last a lifetime. We’re humbled by the response, proud of the team, and remain committed to listening to our players and ensuring Diablo continues to exceed expectations for years to come."

Diablo IV had a rocky development in part due to leadership reshuffles that created tension and threatened to derail production.

According to a new report from Esquire, however, Blizzard remedied the situation by bringing in former franchise head Rod Fergusson to steady the ship, allowing the team to move forward under a leader with "a strength of vision."

