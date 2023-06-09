Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream has created a new indie publishing label called Spotlight.

The French studio said Spotlight will support indie studios from the early conceptual stages through to the international commercial release of their titles.

"Services include project financing and production support, artistic and technical advice, and the sharing of Quantic Dream teams' expertise in user testing, quality assurance and localisation," reads a press release.

"Quantic Dream is also making its technical infrastructure available, including its motion capture and performance studio, its photogrammetry rig and its Dolby Atmos-certified sound studio. Finally, the publishing teams handle all aspects of communication, marketing and worldwide distribution of their titles."

The studio said that human and technical support will allow creators to focus on "producing the best version of the game they are developing."

Putting the spotlight on indies

Parallel Studio's underwater adventure game, Under the Waves, and Sand Door Studio's single-player hack 'n' 'slash, Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior, will be the first two titles published through the Spotlight label. Another project called Dustborn is also in the pipeline.

Quantic Dream is best known for working on narrative-driven titles such as Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls.

The Paris-based studio is led by David Cage and was acquired by Chinese company NetEase for an undisclosed fee in August last year.

At the time, NetEase said the deal represented an "important step" on its path to becoming a global powerhouse, while Cage said the move would allow the Quantic Dream team to accelerate their shared vision of creating "landmark titles that touch people on an emotional level."

Quantic Dream's next project will be a branching action adventure title set in the Star Wars universe called Star Wars Eclipse.