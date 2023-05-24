informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Dead Island 2 exceeds internal expectations after topping 2 million sales

The survival title has delivered the largest launch in the history of publisher Deep Silver.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
May 24, 2023
A screenshot from Dead Island 2 showing a survivor holding back a zombie

Dead Island 2 has sold over 2 million copies worldwide since launching on April 21, 2023.

The long-gestating sequel had already topped 1 million sales in three days, but has now sold more than double that total.

Embracer Group, the parent company of publisher Deep Silver, announced the milestone in its latest fiscal report and said the title has surpassed internal expectations.

Dead Island success

"When measured over the initial seven-day sales period, Dead Island 2 has become the largest launch in both units sold and revenue generated in the history of Deep Silver and Plaion," it added.

Dead Island 2 is the second mainline entry in the series–which includes a spin-off called Dead Island: Riptide–and launched over a decade after the original Dead Island made its debut in 2011.

The project spent years in development limbo at multiple studios, including Yager Development and Sumo Digital, before Deep Silver eventually took charge in 2019.

For Embracer, the launch of Dead Island 2 represents a welcome success amid mixed results for its new releases, with other titles such as SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake and Scars Above failing to hit the ground running.

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Vancouver, BC, Canada
5.8.23
Producer

Bladework games

Remote (United States)
5.18.23
Senior Gameplay Engineer

University of Canterbury

Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
5.17.23
Academic in Game Arts and Animation

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more