Dead Cells has sold over 10 million copies in six years, according to developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire. The indie roguelike made its early access debut in 2017 before officially launching a year later.

Motion Twin and Evil Empire said the consecutive launch of the 1.0 version of Dead Cells on PC and consoles combined with long-term support in the form of 34 free updates and an eventual mobile launch delivered "long-tail success in all major global territories."

Dead Cells has also been bolstered with four premium slices of DLC, including a 'Return to Castlevania' expansion that was facilitated through a partnership with Konami.

Evil Empire intends to keep supporting Dead Cells through to 2025 with additional updates that will iterate on its "time-tested" methodology.

"With years of successful updates and expansions behind it after taking over live ops of Dead Cells in 2019, [Evil Empire] is tinkering with its time-tested methodology, experimenting with ideas for future updates and new ways for fans to enjoy one of their favorite roguelikes," wrote the studio.

Evil Empire was founded by a group of former Motion Twin developers who eventually partnered with their former employer to help support Dead Cells.

The studio has already released a number of updates for the title including a 'Break the Bank' add-on that introduced an additional biome with new enemies and weapons. It also developed a new mode called 'Boss Rush' that lets players duke it out with multiple bosses back-to-back to unlock new items.