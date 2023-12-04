Dauntless developer Phoenix Labs has laid off 34 support workers

Dauntless and Fae Farm developer Pheonix Labs has laid off 34 employees across its support teams.

The studio confirmed the news to GamesIndustry.biz and said the layoffs were made after a "rigorous review" of its internal structures.

"We have made the tough decision to reduce our workforce by a total of 34 people, across our publishing, HR, IT, and shared services teams," said a company representative.

"Our games teams were unaffected and our work continues across our titles at Phoenix Labs. Fae Farm's DLC and Dauntless updates are on track, and we have exciting unannounced projects in the works."

Phoenix Labs thanked those affected for their service and said their "impact will be missed and live on."

The layoffs were made around two months after Phoenix Labs CEO Jesse Houston and COO Jeanne-Marie Owens stepped down for personal reasons. At the time, Houston indicated the studio was well-positioned for the future.

"The future has never looked brighter—we've got an amazing pipeline of games in development and our incredible Fae Farm [just launched] for the Nintendo Switch and PC," he said.

This is the second round of layoffs sanctioned by Phoenix Labs in 2023. The studio axed 30 jobs in May as it sought to reshuffle its production slate after breaking away from former parent company Garena.

