Sponsored By

Cyberpunk and Phantom Liberty remain big drivers behind CD Projekt's revenue growth

As Cyberpunk 2077 and its expansion drive sales, CD Projekt spent the first half of 2024 focusing on its future catalog of projects.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 28, 2024

1 Min Read
The female V in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.
Image via CD Projekt Red.

Financials for the first half of the 2024-2025 fiscal year show CD Projekt had "strong" results in multiple areas from January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024.

Revenue-wise, the Polish studio boasted 424.8 million PLN (or $109.8 million), up 30.6 percent from the first six months of the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Cyberpunk 2077 and its Phantom Liberty expansion were deemed the primary drivers for this growth.

This has been the case previously in May and March, and it looks to continually sustain CD Projekt, much like The Witcher 3 did as Cyberpunk was being improved on.

Financial reserves and net profit were also said to have grown during the six-month period. Reserves increased to over 55 million PLN, while net profit hit 170 million PLN, up 88.4 percent from 90.2 million PLN in 2023-2024's first half.

Additionally, CFO Piotr Nielubowicz revealed CD Projekt has allocated over 150 million PLN to work on "future projects."

Those projects include "Polaris," the fourth mainline Witcher game that he said is nearing full production. As of July 31, 410 (out of 639) developers are working on it, and the project recently made "substantial progress" in pre-production.

Meanwhile, 60 staffers at the Boston offshoot are "laying the groundwork" for Cyberpunk's sequel, codenamed "Orion."

Other projects at the studio, such as multiplayer spinoffs for The Witcher and a remake of the first game, went without specific mention. As with previous financial updates, Nielubowicz said the studio would reveal more information when the time is right.

Read more about:

CultureFinancials

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Business
Square Enix eyes bigger Xbox focus after 'pretty good' Final Fantasy XIV responseSquare Enix eyes bigger Xbox focus after 'pretty good' Final Fantasy XIV response
byJustin Carter
Aug 28, 2024
2 Min Read
Key art for 1997's Croc: Legend of the Gobbos.
Business
Classic studio Argonaut Games revived as 'boutique publisher'Classic studio Argonaut Games revived as 'boutique publisher'
byJustin Carter
Aug 28, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Humberly Gonzalez and Kay Vess.
Audio
Star Wars Outlaws lead actor Humberly González made her character a 'dreamer'Star Wars Outlaws lead actor Humberly González made her character a 'dreamer'
byBryant Francis
Aug 28, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Animal Crossing tracks the rise of the original cozy life simBook Excerpt: Animal Crossing tracks the rise of the original cozy life sim
byKelsey Lewin
Aug 27, 2024
19 Min Read
A character in Monster Hunter Wilds holds a porkchop over their head.
Production
Capcom's close communication culture is key to sustainability, say Monster Hunter Wilds devsCapcom's close communication culture is key to sustainability, say Monster Hunter Wilds devs
byBryant Francis
Aug 26, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Business
Gamescom 2024: a record-breaking year for the world's largest games eventGamescom 2024: a record-breaking year for the world's largest games event
byGeorge Jijiashvili, Liam Deane
Aug 27, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Getting under the hood of racing gamesGetting under the hood of racing games
bySteve Lycett
Aug 27, 2024
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Creating a Spatial Query SystemCreating a Spatial Query System
byJitesh Mulchandani
Aug 26, 2024
17 Min Read