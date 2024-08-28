Cyberpunk and Phantom Liberty remain big drivers behind CD Projekt's revenue growth

Financials for the first half of the 2024-2025 fiscal year show CD Projekt had "strong" results in multiple areas from January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024.

Revenue-wise, the Polish studio boasted 424.8 million PLN (or $109.8 million), up 30.6 percent from the first six months of the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Cyberpunk 2077 and its Phantom Liberty expansion were deemed the primary drivers for this growth.

This has been the case previously in May and March, and it looks to continually sustain CD Projekt, much like The Witcher 3 did as Cyberpunk was being improved on.

Financial reserves and net profit were also said to have grown during the six-month period. Reserves increased to over 55 million PLN, while net profit hit 170 million PLN, up 88.4 percent from 90.2 million PLN in 2023-2024's first half.

Additionally, CFO Piotr Nielubowicz revealed CD Projekt has allocated over 150 million PLN to work on "future projects."

Those projects include "Polaris," the fourth mainline Witcher game that he said is nearing full production. As of July 31, 410 (out of 639) developers are working on it, and the project recently made "substantial progress" in pre-production.

Meanwhile, 60 staffers at the Boston offshoot are "laying the groundwork" for Cyberpunk's sequel, codenamed "Orion."

Other projects at the studio, such as multiplayer spinoffs for The Witcher and a remake of the first game, went without specific mention. As with previous financial updates, Nielubowicz said the studio would reveal more information when the time is right.