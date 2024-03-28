CD Projekt posted its financials for the entire 2023-2024 fiscal year, which saw increases across the board. From January 1, 2023-December 31, 2023, the larger entity reached its second-best financials in its entire 29-year history.

Consolidated revenue and net profit reached 1.230 billion ($308.17 million) and 481 million ($120.51 million) PLN, respectively. Individually, both went up by 29 percent and 39 percent from the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Much of this can be attributed to Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion and its 2.0 update. Between the two's "strong sales," the franchise has made 3 billion PLN ($751.76 million) in revenue.

CD Projekt is putting its money where Witcher 4 is

Financially, CD Projekt achieved "secure financial status" as its reserves grew to 1.3 billion PLN. As such, the studio is putting its full attention onto Polaris, the project which'll become The Witcher 4.

400 people are officially onboard for the project, after CD Projekt's planned headcount for it was first reported back in January.

Meanwhile, the Polish company's Boston offshoot is still concepting Project Orion, which will grow to become a second "large game" in the Cyberpunk franchise.

Joint CEO Michal Nowakowski stressed CDP would be making "multiple projects in the framework" of Cyberpunk and Witcher. For the former, this is taking shape in a live-action series previously mentioned last October.

As for its wholly own original property? It got no mention in anything related to the 2023-2024 fiscal year, indicating both Witcher 4 and the next Cyberpunk take precedence first.