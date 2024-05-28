'Strong' Cyberpunk 2077 sales lead CD Projekt's early 2024 profits

Cyberpunk 2077 and its Phantom Liberty expansion were incredibly successful for CD Projekt. The Polish developer saw 226.8 million PLN in revenue, up 30 percent from 2023's start.

In the financial results for 2024's first quarter, the sci-fi RPG made an estimated 146.2 million PLN (around $37.38 million). Most of its product and service sales (186.22 million PLN) this quarter were from Cyberpunk. By comparison, The Witcher 3 and its two expansions comprised only 28.23 million PLN.

CD Projekt is very proud of Cyberpunk 2077's reception shift: it opened its earnings report by revealing it has an "Overwhelmingly Positive" Steam consensus. Its ratings have shot up from 78 percent at launch to 95 percent as of May 10.

The Witcher isn't CD Projekt's only focus

With the turnaround on Cyberpunk, the studio is moving full steam ahead on the next Witcher game (aka, "Polaris"). As of April 30, 2024, there are 407 employees working on it, a slight uptick from 403 in February.

A small team of 56 employees are also at work on "Orion," which will eventually become Cyberpunk's sequel. CD Projekt's North American studio is heading up that project, which brought on several veterans from the first game this past February.

Meanwhile, 13 developers are working on unspecified "other projects." The "Sirius" project from The Molasses Flood has 39 employees on it, and the studio's original property "Hadar" has 20 staff.