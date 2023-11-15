CD Projekt is working on a mod editor for The Witcher 3

CD Projekt Red (CDPR) is launching an official mod editor for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in 2024.

In a short announcement on Twitter, formerly known at X, the Polish studio said the editor will let players create their own experiences by "making something completely new or editing existing quests and content."

The editor will be released for free at some point in 2024 and will only be available on PC.

The Witcher 3 is still witching

The Witcher 3 has sold over 50 million copies since launching in 2015 and has been ported across console generations in a bid to extend its lifespan.

Despite being almost a decade old, the sweeping RPG continues to drive revenue at CD Projekt and it seems like the studio is hoping the launch of an official mod editor will provide it with more impetus moving forward.

CD Projekt is currently working with fellow Polish studio Fool's Theory on a remake of the original Witcher in Unreal Engine 5.

Fool's Theory is building the remake using the "same toolset" CD Projekt is leaning on to create the next proper entry in the franchise, which the studio claimed will mark the beginning of a new saga.

The shift to Unreal Engine 5 from CDPR's proprietary REDengine is part of a "multi-year strategic partnership" the studio has signed with Epic Games. CDPR claimed the deal will allow it to place a greater emphasis on technology.

"It is vital for CD Projekt Red to have the technical direction of our next game decided from the earliest possible phase as; in the past, we spent a lot of resources and energy to evolve and adapt REDengine with every subsequent game release," said company CTO, Paweł Zawodny, in March last year.

"This cooperation is so exciting, because it will elevate development predictability and efficiency, while simultaneously granting us access to cutting-edge game development tools."