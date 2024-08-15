Sponsored By

Call of Duty uncouples Warzone from annual schedule with platform overhaul

Activision Blizzard is addressing Call of Duty's file size problem and opening up a new distribution method for the annual series and the ever-popular Warzone.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 15, 2024

2 Min Read
Key art for 2024's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Image via Treyarch/Activision Blizzard.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's release is bringing change to the larger franchise by letting players dictate what they download from the games.

In a new blog on the series' website, the developers revealed players will be able to remove Call of Duty: Warzone from the download of yearly entries. This change will go into effect next Wednesday, August 21.

Previous Call of Duty games have become infamous for their large file sizes at launch, which grow further during their individual lifecycles. Much of that can be placed on the free-to-play battle royale, whose updates change with each new game.

In separating Warzone from the annual game, Call of Duty will be treated like a service platform akin to Jackbox's recent unified library or eventually Assassin's Creed Infinity.

"When you purchase an annual title, you will only download the files for that game by default," wrote the Call of Duty team. "We want to give players the choice to download each Call of Duty, including Warzone, when and how they wish."

If a player wants to download it along with their annual game, that option remains, or they can download it separately at any point they choose.

Call of Duty is deploying some quality of life updates

In other changes, a new user interface is launching in mid-October ahead of Black Ops 6. Both Warzone and the most recent annual game will be featured on the front page for "ease of access," while previous or last played games will be displayed in the player's in-franchise library.

Putting the games in a central location is beneficial in multiple ways, said the CoD team. Along with giving Warzone a permanent home and helping players switch games faster, it slims down file sizes and addresses earlier "technology and content management challenges."

"Our goal is to provide a place where players can come in and enjoy whatever Call of Duty experience they wish—download and play what you want, when you want."

More information on Call of Duty's changes, and how they'll be implemented across various platforms, can be read here.

Read more about:

[Company] Activision Blizzard

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for transmedia company Mad Crusader.
Business
Mad Crusader puts $30 million toward double-A games, reopens transmedia incubation programMad Crusader puts $30 million toward double-A games, reopens transmedia incubation program
byJustin Carter
Aug 15, 2024
1 Min Read
Graphic for Reforged Studios' acquisition of Extra Mile and Ground Shatter.
Business
Reforged Studios does a double acquisition, buys Ground Shatter and Extra MileReforged Studios does a double acquisition, buys Ground Shatter and Extra Mile
byJustin Carter
Aug 15, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Production
Book Excerpt: Great Games Need Great LeadersBook Excerpt: Great Games Need Great Leaders
byMatthew John Dyet
Aug 15, 2024
22 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Deep Dive: How Owlchemy adapted its VR titles for the Apple Vision ProDeep Dive: How Owlchemy adapted its VR titles for the Apple Vision Pro
byPhillip Johnson, Greg Tamargoand 3 more
Aug 13, 2024
8 Min Read
Key art for Ara: History Untold. Three world leaders are made transparent with images of their empires faded bgehind them.
Business
Oxide Games hires its first general manager ahead of Ara: History Untold's launchOxide Games hires its first general manager ahead of Ara: History Untold's launch
byWesley LeBlanc
Aug 8, 2024
4 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
Starting up and running your own outsourcing studioStarting up and running your own outsourcing studio
byJames Rowbotham
Aug 14, 2024
6 Min Read
The steam logo repeated across a dark gradient background
PC
What the heck is Valve doing with these informal Deadlock NDAs?What the heck is Valve doing with these informal Deadlock NDAs?
byBryant Francis
Aug 13, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Supporting game design with evolutionary algorithmsSupporting game design with evolutionary algorithms
byMaciej Swiechowski
Aug 13, 2024
22 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan