Jackbox Games to launch unified game library in July

Jackbox Games is creating a singular hub for its Party Pack series.

Dubbed the Jackbox Megapicker, it'll release for free on Steam in July and serve as a launcher for any and all Party Pack titles that players have. Per business development VP Andy Kniaz, the feature has been heavily requested for years.

As he notes, the series now has 50 games under its stable. For players, finding games to play and having to switch between packs "takes a lot of effort," which this aims to help mitigate.

Once the Megapicker releases, players can view their Jackbox library and pick whatever game directly from there. More information will arrive in the coming weeks, and Jackbox is taking requests on social media for other features to add.

Pick a game, any game

Games operating a central launcher is typically reserved for multi-game remasters, like Halo's Master Chief Collection. The Megapicker is even more significant since Jackbox's series turns 10 in November and has a new entry on the horizon.

Ubisoft is taking a similar approach with Assassin's Creed Infinity. While it's been mum on the platform since 2022, Infinity is said to be a launcher for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows and Assassin's Creed Hexe.

What's not clear at the moment is whether Jackbox plans to use the Megapicker as a platform to buy future games, in turn becoming a more direct way to get player revenue.